Dibrugarh: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam police has arrested Dibrugarh District Transport Officer (DTO) Sanjib Hazarika after recovering Rs 7, 03,800 unaccounted cash and Rs 87,000 demonetized notes from his residence in Dibrugarh.

On Wednesday night, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption raided the residence of Dibrugarh District Transport Office (DTO) junior assistant Ditimoni Gogoi and led to the recovery of Rs 9, 30,500 in cash.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi was arrested by a team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption after a broker was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 700 from a person allegedly on her behalf for facilitating offline payment of road tax.

The broker identified as Pankaj Saikia was also arrested along with the head assistant.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team on Thursday also raided the house of Pankaj Saikia located in Dibrugarh’s Tengakhat area.

During the raid, several documents were seized from his residence.