DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu on Saturday visited Bogibeel Chalkhowa Mising Gaon to inspect the ongoing erosion.

Bogibeel Chalkhowa Mising Gaon falls under the Moran Legislative Assembly constituency of the Dibrugarh district.

Talking to the media persons, Biswajit Pegu said, “We will take protection measures very soon to stop the massive erosion. Already the matter has been discussed with Water Resource Department and asked them to take immediate protection measures.”

Also Read: Assam: LG India installs water purifiers for Kamakhya Ambubachi Mela pilgrims

The Brahmaputra river has been coming closer to the village since last year. Many houses were washed away to date due to the marauding erosion.

“From last year, we have witnessed erosion in our village. If it will continue then three villages will be wiped out very soon. We are facing the threat of being wiped out. We need immediate protection measures,” a villager said.

Also Read: In Guwahati, rebel Eknath Shinde faction announces new party ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Group’

The villagers expressed their problem to Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner and urged him to take immediate measures to save the village.