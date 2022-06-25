Guwahati: Shiv Sena dissident leader Eknath Shinde has announced to form new party named “Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray”.



At a meeting held in Guwahati on Saturday, the rebel MLAS of Sena led by Eknath Shinde announced that it was naming itself the ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Group’.



‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’ is the new group formed by Eknath Shinde camp, said former MoS Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said until it gets legal authorization from the speaker, such types of groups will not be authorized.

On the other hand, in a setback for the rebel MLAs, Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker rejected the no-confidence motion moved by Eknath Shinde camp.

Though 33 rebel MLAs had signed the non-confidence motion, none of the MLAs submitted it to the Deputy Speaker’s office, choosing instead to send it through an anonymous email id, ND TV reported.



The Deputy Speaker has also issued notices to the 16 rebel MLAs on the disqualification plea by Team Uddhav. The rebel MLAs have been asked to appear in person or through their counsel on Monday to respond to the disqualification plea.



Uddhav Thackeray is chairing a national executive meeting in Shiv Sena Bhavan. Large numbers of Sena supporters have gathered outside the building despite prohibitory orders in place.

In the meeting, Shiv Sena passes a resolution to not allow anyone to use the party’s or Balasaheb Thackeray’s names.



Several Shiv Sena workers protested against rebel MLAs outside the party office in Khargar. Effigies of rebel leader Eknath Shinde were burnt.

Eknath Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde’s office in Ulhasnagar was pelted with stones.

Shiv Sena workers in Pune also vandalized the office of rebel legislator Tanaji Sawant.