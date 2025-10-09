Guwahati: The Dhubri Revenue Circle Office in Assam has come under sharp scrutiny once again, this time over a serious case of alleged land fraud involving forged documents and illegal mutation of property in violation of government orders.

Authorities allegedly transferred land belonging to a Hindu family to two Muslim individuals using a fabricated and non-existent sale deed, an act that directly violated the Assam Government’s standing order prohibiting land transfers between different religious communities.

Lat Mandal Tapash Kumar Biswas reportedly oversaw the illegal operation, while then-Circle Officer Partha Pratim Barman approved the mutation without conducting mandatory checks.

Their actions, or negligence, have sparked intense public outrage and raised serious questions about administrative accountability in Dhubri.

The disputed land, measuring 0B-2K-10L out of 1B-3K-3L under Dag No. 48 and Patta No. 224 in Debottar Hasdaha Pt-IV, originally belonged to Anima Bala Roy, Chandra Sk. Roy, and Prithi Raj Roy.

On July 19, 2025, officials allegedly mutated the land records in favour of Md. Enamul Hoque and Sobahan Ali, using a purported Deed No. 12071/2024, reportedly registered on December 23, 2024, and valued at Rs 7,70,000.

However, an RTI response from the Senior Sub-Registrar Office, Dhubri (Memo No: Sr. S.R./RTI/2025/618) confirmed that no such sale deed exists in the records.

This confirmation exposed the mutation as fraudulent and based entirely on fabricated documentation.

Although the law required Lat Mandal Biswas to verify land ownership, inspect the property, and authenticate all supporting documents, he reportedly ignored all procedural checks.

He failed to submit any genuine verification report and processed the mutation based on a fake deed.

Circle Officer Barman further enabled the fraud by approving the mutation without cross-checking the deed with the Sub-Registrar’s office, a basic administrative requirement.

By approving the mutation, he officially legitimized what now appears to be a criminally orchestrated land grab.

Residents and local landowners allege this case is part of a broader pattern of corruption within the Dhubri Circle Office. They accuse revenue officials, including Lat Mandals, of manipulating land records in exchange for bribes.

Public outrage continues to grow, with citizens demanding the immediate suspension and criminal prosecution of both Biswas and Barman.

Locals insist that the government must hold these officials accountable to restore public trust and ensure the integrity of land records.