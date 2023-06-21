DHEMAJI: In a tragic incident at Dhemaji Bhadrapara on Tuesday morning, one Sadagar Baruah accidently shot himself while cleaning his licenced pistol at his own residence in a mysterious circumstance.

According to reports, Baruah took out his licensed pistol for cleaning at around 10.00 am on Tuesday, while the incident took place. The bullet invaded his head and he died on the spot.

Deceased’s Baruah’s family members told the police that it was an accident, but the local people are suspecting it as case of suicide.

According to family men, Baruah was suffering from prolonged ailment thereby becoming vitally weakness. The family planned to lift him (Baruah) to Chennai hospital for better medical treatment on Wednesday.

Baruah was running a motor bike dealer at Dhemaji town.

Meanwhile, Dhemaji Police has taken up the case, seized the pistol and started investigation to ascertain the actual cause of death.

The police officers, however, are unwilling to disclose more about their findings in this case.