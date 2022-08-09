Guwahati: Dead bodies of two women who have been missing since Monday after a country boat capsized in the Ghiladhari river of Assam’s Biswanath district were recovered.

The deceased women were identified as Deepanjali Keot and Jyoti Sahu.

The dead bodies of the two women were found around 5 KM away from the site of capsize.

It may be mentioned that a boat (country-made) sunk into the river in the Mukhgarh area and six women were on board.

Four of the six women were rescued by the locals, while two went missing.

Following them going missing, the SDRF were deployed to rescue the woman.

However, after hours of the operation, the women were found dead near the river.

Most of the time, boats plying on the rivers in Assam lack basic safety measures and country-made boats seem to be on the top of the list flouting the norms.