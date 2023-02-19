DIBRUGARH: A dreaded dacoit was shot dead by the police in Charaideo district of Assam on Sunday.

The gunned dacoit has been identified as Sanju Jaiswal.

The Assam police personnel opened fire at the alleged dacoit after he tried to escape after being challeged by the police team.

The incident took place at Sessa Satra area of Sonari in Charaideo district of Assam, police said.

Two bullets hit him as he tried to escape on his motorcycle after he was asked to surrender, the Assam police said.

The injured dacoit died on the way to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Police said that the dacoit had several prior arrests and was recently released on bail.

After getting out on bail, he had once again resorted to criminal activities, Assam police said.

“The person (Sanju Jaiswal) escorted by the police was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital at 6:10pm. He had bullet injuries. When he was examined by the doctor he was found dead,” AMCH superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia said.

He added: “He had two bullet injuries, one in the abdomen and one in the left lower leg. The post-mortem will be done tomorrow morning by a police surgeon. After that the legal formalities will be done.”