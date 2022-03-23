Guwahati: A State Bank of India Customer Service Point (CSP) operator was robbed by four armed persons in Kaliabor, Nagaon on Wednesday.

Although the exact amount robbed is yet to be calculated but several important bank-related documents were too taken by the robbers.

The person robbed by the gunmen has been identified as Sanjay Mandal.

Mandal was robbed while he was on his way to the CSP.

On his way, he was suddenly approached by four persons on motorcycles who pointed a gun at him and asked him to hand over the bag he was carrying.

On handing them the bag, the persons fled from the spot.

Following this, he has lodged a complaint with the police and an investigation has been initiated.