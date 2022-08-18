LAKHIMPUR: Assam has once again been rocked by a mob lynching incident.

This time it has been reported from Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

A dreaded criminal, who recently escaped from police custody, was lynched by an unruly mob.

The criminal, who was lynched has been identified as Raju Barua alias Gerjai.

He along with two others had escaped from police custody few days back.

People at Dhakuakhana in Lakhfimpur district of Assam spotted him and brutally assaulted him.

Gerjai, who was seriously injured, died at the Dhakuakhana primary health centre (PHC).

One police and one home guard personnel, who tried to save Gerjai from the mob, were also injuried.

The mob lynching incident has been reported from Kilakili River in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Notably, Gerjai was wanted in a number of cases registered in various police stations in Assam.

Gerjai and two other criminals had escaped from the sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s court on August 16.