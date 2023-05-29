GUWAHATI: Cricketer from Assam – Riyan Parag, on Monday (May 29) evening, met with an accident in Guwahati.

Riyan Parag, according to initial reports, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The popular cricketer from Assam met with the accident near the Navagraha crematorium in Guwahati.

Riyan Parag was returning home from gym when he met with the accident.

Riyan Parag from Assam represented the Rajasthan Royals team in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

(More details awaited)