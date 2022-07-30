Guwahati: A couple was arrested from upper Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday for allegedly torturing a minor girl working as domestic help.

Police said the couple identified as Nirupam Das and Pinky Saikia was arrested from Moran in the Dibrugarh district.

They were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the minor girl with Moranhat Police Station on Thursday.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint that his daughter was subjected to torture by their employer Nirupam and Pinky.

She was working as a domestic help in the house of the couple for the last one year.

Nirupam Das works as an official of the Tea Board at Sonari and Pinky Saikia is an employee of the Sericulture department at Demow.