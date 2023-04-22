Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday voiced his displeasure at the way the Congress handled the entire episode related to Assam unit youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta, who has accused national president of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas B.V. of harassment.

“The way Assam Congress has handled this matter is sad. They ought to have established an inquiry committee and worked things out among themselves. I had believed that the Congress should be dealing with this internally,” he told reporters in Delhi.

He said the Congress’s handling of the situation was dismal, adding since a case has now been filed, the law will follow its own course of action.

According to him, if the party had taken care of Dutta’s complaint, the police or CID would not have been required to get involved.

However, the Chief Minister turned down the possibility of Angkita Dutta joining the BJP anytime soon.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah claimed that Sarma has ‘influenced’ Dutta to lodge a police complaint.

“I met her (Dutta) and assured her full support. I asked her to tell me about what had happened and she narrated the entire saga at length. I requested her to keep quiet for some time and not to issue any public statement. I would look into the matter and would find out a good way to solve it.

“But Dutta acted differently the next morning due to the Assam Chief Minister’s provocation,” Borah said.