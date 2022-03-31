The Congress in Assam has suspended two of its MLAs for allegedly violating the party’s whip and cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The two suspended Assam Congress MLAs are: Karimganj South MLA Siddique Ahmed and Raha MLA Shashi Kanta Das.

Siddique Ahmed was suspended for writing ‘ONE’ instead of numeric 1, which led to cancellation of his vote.

On the other hand, MLA Shashi Kanta Das, who had already voiced support for the BJP, voted for the ruling party in the Rajya Sabha elections.

“…Siddique Ahmed, MLA, Karimganj South has deliberately disobeyed the THREE LINE WHIP issued by Shri Wazed Ali Choudhury, Chief Whip, Assam CLP in regard to Rajya Sabha Election held today,” an order from the Assam Congress read.

It added: “While casting his vote on the ballot paper, he intentionally wrote ONE instead of writing 1. In view of the above, Hon’ble President Assam PCC, Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah has suspended Shri Siddique Ahmed, MLA, Karimganj South from the primary membership of Congress Party with immediate effect.”