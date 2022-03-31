A total of 73284.99 hectares of Assam territory is under the encroachment of four neighbouring states.

This was informed by Assam border protection and development minister – Atul Bora.

Atul Bora informed that out of the total 73284.99 hectares of Assam territory, 59227.29 hectares is under occupation of Nagaland.

On the other hand, 1777.58 hectares of Assam territory is occupied by Mizoram and 20 sq km by Meghalaya, Bora claimed.

Assam minister Atul Bora further said that at least 20 people lost their lives in the last 10 years in clashes due to border disputes between Assam and its neighbouring states.

Atul Bora said that thirteen civilians were killed in Golaghat district — 12 in 2014 and one in 2015.

Bora further stated that six police personnel had died in inter-state border clashes in Cachar district of Assam.

He added that negotiations are underway between Assam and its neighbouring states to resolve the border disputes.