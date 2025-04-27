Guwahati: Amidst the ongoing Panchayat election campaign in Assam, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi‘s convoy was reportedly attacked by alleged BJP workers during an election campaign event at Dhing in Nagaon district on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Dumdumia under Dhing police station, where a convoy accompanying the MP was targeted.

According to sources, the attackers, with their faces concealed by black cloth, used rods to damage several vehicles in the convoy.

During the attack, multiple Congress workers sustained injuries. However, MP Bordoloi narrowly escaped harm.

Batdwara MLA Shivamani Bora was also present in the convoy during the attack, which involved five vehicles.

Following the incident, local police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. The attack has heightened tensions during the ongoing Panchayat election campaign in the region.

Notably, on February 20, 2025, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his personal security officers (PSOs) were attacked by miscreants at Rupohi in Assam’s Nagaon district.

MP Rakibul Hussain, who represents Assam’s Dhubri constituency in the Lok Sabha, was unhurt, but his two PSOs sustained minor injuries during the attack.