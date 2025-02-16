Dibrugarh: Concerns regarding inadequate fire safety measures at Shree Marwari Natya Samiti, a popular wedding venue and function hall on Babulal Poddar Path, Dibrugarh, have led to urgent calls for intervention.

Kailash Bagaria, a local resident, raised the issue in an email on January 16, 2025, addressed to the Fire & Emergency Services Directorate, Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The email highlighted critical fire safety compliance issues at the venue, which regularly hosts large-scale events and social gatherings.

Bagaria’s email pointed out the absence of essential fire safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and sprinkler systems.

Additionally, he noted the lack of clearly marked emergency exits, evacuation plans, and frequent overcrowding during events.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“This negligence presents a severe risk to public safety,” Bagaria emphasized, urging immediate action from authorities.

Following the complaint, a technical officer from the Fire & Emergency Services Directorate conducted an inspection of the venue.

The inspection uncovered multiple deficiencies, which were outlined in a letter dated February 4, 2025, sent to the building authorities.

The letter, signed by Bishnu Morang, Fire Prevention Officer (West), instructed Shree Marwari Natya Samiti’s management to implement the required fire safety measures and obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) through the state’s online portals, EODB or Sewa Setu.

The venue’s management has been urged to install fire safety equipment, clearly mark emergency exits, and enforce occupancy limits. Moreover, they have been advised to coordinate with the fire department to ensure full compliance with safety regulations.

Local residents have expressed relief at the authorities’ intervention, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

“It’s reassuring to see the authorities taking action. This venue is often crowded during events, and the lack of fire safety has always been a concern,” said one local resident.