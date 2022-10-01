Guwahati: A case has been filed against Assam Congress general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee after a woman party colleague accused him of sexually assaulting her.

According to reports, the complaint was lodged with Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati on Thursday.

The woman party worker in her complaint alleged that Bhattacharjee touched her inappropriately near his room inside the premises of Rajib Bhawan in Guwahati in May.

“I was shocked for a while, but, later, I moved aside and informed about the incident to my fellow members of the party. I was going through a very mental trauma since then. In the month of June 2022, I tendered my resignation to the party. I hope that police will take appropriate action against Bhattacharjee,” the complaint read.

Following the police complaint, Assam state Congress president Bhupen Borah formed a three-member committee to look into the matter.

Borah has instructed the committee to submit the report within 10 days.

Bhattacharjee has denied the allegation and termed it “baseless”.