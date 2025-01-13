Guwahati: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Garlosa’s wife, Kanika Hojai, accused of operating an illegal coal mine in Assam’s Umrangso has reportedly gone into hiding.

The mine, where at least nine miners were trapped, has claimed four lives so far.

Sources revealed that Kanika Hojai left Haflong on Sunday and may have exited the state. “She has not been at her residence since Sunday. She might have fled to avoid arrest,” a source stated.

On Sunday, the Sarmindar Karbi Apei (SKA), an apex body of the Karbi community, filed an FIR at the Umrangso police station against Kanika Hojai, accusing her of involvement in illegal rat-hole mining.

The FIR, signed by the SKA’s secretary and president, alleged Kanika’s participation in illegal coal mining activities alongside Punush Hojai and sought a thorough investigation.

Additionally, the Halali Progressive Welfare Society (HPWS), comprising former cadres of the disbanded militant outfit Dima Halam Daoga (DHD), lodged a formal complaint on Sunday against Debolal Garlosa and Kanika Hojai.

Both are accused of defying Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) bans to operate the illegal mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district.

Earlier on Saturday, members of Congress’ Dima Hasao unit, Kome Kemprai and Pitush Langthasa, filed an FIR against Debolal Garlosa and Kanika Hojai, further adding to the allegations.

Meanwhile, rescue operations at the flooded coal mine in Dima Hasao district entered their eighth day on Monday.

Officials stated that dewatering of the mine is ongoing and expected to reach the final stage soon. The flooding, which occurred on January 6 after a sudden gush of water, trapped nine workers inside the quarry, approximately 250 kilometers from Guwahati.

So far, the bodies of four workers have been recovered—one on Wednesday and three on Saturday.