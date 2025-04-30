Assam CM resigns from Gauhati HC Bar Association amid Judicial Township row

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has resigned from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association, citing a conflict of interest stemming from the ongoing dispute over the proposed Judicial Township at Rangmahal, North Guwahati.

According to the reports, CM Sarma submitted his resignation via a letter to the Bar Association’s president on April 30, amidst escalating resistance from the association against the Gauhati High Court’s approved project.

CM Sarma, in his letter, argues that the relocation is crucial due to the current High Court’s space constraints and lack of modern facilities.

“The existing infrastructure of our High Court has miserably failed to meet present-day requirements, and the situation will only worsen,” Sarma wrote.

He asserted the government’s commitment to the project, despite its high cost.

Sarma clarified that a High-Powered Committee made the site selection and is outside his constituency.

The Chief Minister further outlined the long-term benefits of the proposed Judicial Township for the legal community and suggested repurposing the existing High Court building as a museum, aiming to preserve its historical significance.