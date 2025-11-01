Guwahati: Assam’s Digboi–Bordumsa–Pengaree Road, being constructed under the state’s flagship Asom Mala scheme, has come under intense scrutiny after Digboi MLA Suren Phukan filed a complaint on November 1, 2025, alleging criminal negligence, violation of construction norms, and serious failure of monitoring authorities, including the Transport Department.

The complaint prompted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to order an inquiry, while the Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia has ordered a magistrate-level probe into the matter.

In his complaint, Phukan alleged that the ongoing road construction has become a “danger zone for commuters” due to the contractor’s disregard for safety norms, absence of qualified engineers at work sites, and use of untrained labourers without protective gear—amounting to serious non-compliance with labour safety regulations and road construction standards.

The MLA further accused the District Transport Officer (DTO) and the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of Tinsukia of gross negligence in performing their duties, claiming that multiple construction vehicles and heavy machinery are operating on the stretch without valid permits, documents, or fitness clearances.

He stated that such violations were possible only due to administrative failure, raising concerns of possible collusion or deliberate oversight.

The issue escalated after two fatalities were reported on the under-construction stretch in separate incidents.

Locals said the site lacks basic safety measures such as barricades, signage, reflectors, lighting, and traffic control, especially during night hours. Phukan said the unsafe conditions amount to “criminal negligence” and reflect a “systemic failure—from the contractor to regulatory authorities.”

When contacted, Purbanchal Buildtech Private Limited (PBPL), the company executing the project, acknowledged the two “unwarranted eventualities” and stated that humanitarian assistance and compensation were provided to the affected families. However, the company’s statement did not address the core allegations, including labour norm violations, safety lapses, and the operation of undocumented vehicles.

PBPL stated:

“Accidents, regrettably, can occur at any time, and no one ever intends for such events to happen… We have always abided by the rules… We remain fully cooperative and committed to ensuring a fair resolution. However, it is concerning that the project often confronts local obstructions, which delay its progress.”

The MLA has urged the district administration to conduct immediate ground-level verification, inspect documents of all vehicles deployed for the project, enforce safety compliance, and take strict action, including blacklisting the contractor if found guilty.

He has also sought accountability from transport officials over alleged inspection lapses and regulatory failure.

With the Chief Minister’s directive for an inquiry and the DC’s order for a magistrate-level probe, the matter has now widened into a broader discussion on monitoring and accountability in Asom Mala projects across Assam.

Infrastructure observers say the alleged violations, if proven, may lead to criminal negligence proceedings, termination of contract, financial penalties, and departmental action against responsible officials.

Public concern is growing, with local residents, civic bodies, and road safety groups demanding a transparent investigation and immediate corrective measures to prevent further loss of life.