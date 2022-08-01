Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched ‘Mission Bhumiputra’, a simplified and digital way to issue digitalised caste certificates to students.

Implemented by the Departments of Tribal Affairs (Plain) and Social Justice Empowerment, the mission has been implemented to carry forward the government’s mission of easy public service to the public, said a statement issued by CMO.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that under the mission, the government will create two pillars.

“Henceforth, the manual system of issuing caste certificates will be ceased. From 8th August onwards, the Deputy Commissioners will give the format of applications for caste certificates to the Headmasters of educational institutions.

“The headmasters will fill up the application formats for their onward submission to the Deputy Commissioners who then forward the applications to the Boards of respective caste or tribe. The DC then will convene a meeting with the Boards to decide on the protocol for issuing caste certificate to the students. If any doubt in the process crops up, the application may be sent for further verification. The certificates will be available in the Digi locker under the IT Act with digitally signed by the respective Deputy Commissioners,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also said that earlier people before joining any government job, had to bear encumbrances to secure such documents. However, with the lunch of Mission Bhumiputra such problems will be solved without any glitch, he said.

“From next year, students from Class VIII can apply for caste certificates through this portal which will also be lined with CM’s dashboard to enable the Chief Minister’s Office to monitor the entire process,” Sarma added.