Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday conveyed his satisfaction to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in achieving second rank in the recent national DISCOM rankings, behind only Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister in his social media handle ‘X’ commended APDCL’s effort in bringing Assam into the national power sector rankings.

He stated “Assam powers up the charts! In the latest national DISCOM rankings, APDCL surges ahead.

“We will continue to work hard to build a world-class power distribution company that keeps consumers at the core. Kudos to Team” CM added.

Notably, the Ministry of Power released the national DISCOM ranking by evaluating the power distribution companies based on their Financial Sustainability Performance Excellence External Environment that determines their efficiency and reliability.

As per the rankings, APDCL secured the 10th position in Consumer Service Rating (CSDR), 8th place in the 13th Integrated Ratings Report (among state utilities), and 4th in the State Utility Rankings. Its overall ranking stood at an impressive second place nationally.