Guwahati: Believe it or not, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma does not about Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

“Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film ‘Pathaan’,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Saturday.

Sarma made the remarks while replying to questions on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in Guwahati on Friday where the film is slated to be screened.

The far right-wing group’s volunteers tore down the film’s posters and burnt them.

“Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter.

“Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed,” he said.

Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starer ‘Pathaan’ are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

Several right-wing leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have demanded a ban on the film.

When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said the people of Assam should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

He said the Assamese film ‘Dr Bezbarua – Part 2’, the first directorial venture of the late Nipon Goswami, will be released soon. “People should see it.”

‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released in theatres on January 25.