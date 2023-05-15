North Lakhimpur: Phaat Bihu—the unique Bihu of Dhakuwakhona, representing the inclusiveness and plurality of the local culture, came to an end with demands of making it in the cultural calendar of the state.

The three-day long cultural extravaganza witnessed the converging of cultural troupes from various ethnic groups and rendezvous of people of diverse backgrounds at historic Mohghuli Chapori in Dhakuwakhona.

The celebrations began with a colourful cultural procession followed by Mukoli Bihu competition.

In the afternoon an open session was held at the main venue of Phaat Bihu which was chaired by Basanta Saikia, president of the organizing committee.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the session as the chief guest.

In his address to the gathering, Chief Minister Dr Sarma recalled the writings of great writer late Homen Borgohain of presenting the world of Charikodiya river and Mohghuli Chapori of Dhakuwakhona.

He also said Phaat Bihu represented the cultural identity of Dhakuwakhona which had been unifying harmony among various ethnic groups with a message of inclusion and solidarity.

The Chief Minister announced that an open stage seating ten thousand people would be constructed at the permanent venue of Phaat Bihu.

The open session was also attended by Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, local MLA Naba Kumar Doley, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Chief Executive Members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Deori Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang and Bhairab Deori respectively.

Chairman of Assam Tourism Corporation Rituparna Baruah and Secretary of Srimanta Saknardeva Kalakshetra Sudarshan Thakur also attended the function as guests of honour.

Earlier, the Phaat Bihu celebration began on May 12 with the hoisting of the flag by Basanta Saikia, president of the organizing committee.

This was followed by the welcoming of Bihu troupes and inauguration of the main stage, Toka Bihu and children Bihu competitions.

The second day of the Phaat Bihu began with the planting of orchid Kopowphool at the venue by naturalist Devajeet Phukan. This was followed by gamocha competition and release of the souvenir of Phaat Bihu, Bihuwan by Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Sahitya Akademi winner writer. Bihu competitions for adults were also organized on the second day of the Phaat Bihu.