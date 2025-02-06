Guwahati: The 77th Biennial Session of the Asom Xahitya Xabha concluded at Pathsala in lower Assam’s Bajali district with a five-day programme that attracted a massive crowd of 30 lakh attendees.

Among the highlights of the event was the exceptional waste management effort at the Bhattadev Khetra, the main venue, which covered 1,100 bighas of land in Pathsala.

A dedicated team of 79 office bearers and 478 laborers worked tirelessly, day and night, to ensure the venue remained clean.

The operation was led by environmental activist and former brand ambassador for the Forest and Environment Department, Ananda Khataniyar, along with Dhanjit Sarma, Rupam Baruah, Raju Das, and Himangshu Sarma.

The team utilized 950 dustbins, 500 bamboo broomsticks, and six tractors to manage the waste.

To further promote cleanliness, 250 banners of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, India’s prominent cleanliness initiative, were displayed across the venue.

The waste management committee also made significant efforts to reduce plastic waste; gutka, cigarette, pan masala, and plastic bags were banned within the venue. Eco-friendly bags were used in place of plastic ones at food stalls and the book fair.

Rupam Baruah, a member of the waste management committee, shared, “After the event, 130 people continued working at Bhattadev Khetra. We strictly limited the use of pan masala, gutka, and plastic bags. Only eco-friendly bags were allowed in the traditional food stalls and book fair.”

The Asom Sahitya Sabha, founded in 1917, is Assam’s premier literary organization, dedicated to promoting Assamese culture and literature.