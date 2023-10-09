Guwahati: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has announced that the class 10 board (HSLC) examinations will be conducted in the month of February next year.

The theory examinations will begin on February 16, 2024 and end on March 4, 2024.

The practical examinations will be held on February 2 and 3, 2024.

The SEBA had to cancel the science and Assamese subject question papers for the class 10 board examinations last year due to a paper leak. The two examinations were later conducted on fresh dates.

The SEBA has taken a number of measures to prevent paper leaks this year, including increasing the number of examination centers and setting up CCTV cameras at all centers.