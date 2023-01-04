GUWAHATI: A probe panel led by chief secretary of Assam will investigate the incident of bulldozing of house of the accused in the Batadrava arson case.

The Gauhati high court was informed about this by Assam advocate general Devojit Saikia.

Last year in May, an angry mob had attacked the Batadraba police station in Nagaon district of Assam after a fish seller – Safikul Islam – had died in police custody.

Following the demolition, the police in Assam had justified the action claiming that the houses were built illegally on government land by using forged documents.

Terming the demolition of the houses as an “illegal action”, a division bench headed by chief justice of the Gauhati high court RM Chhaya observed that it expects the Assam government to compensate the affected people.

Also read: Assam announces recipients of state’s highest civilian awards for 2022-23, ‘Asom Baibhav’ conferred to Dr Tapan Saikia

Meanwhile, the Assam advocate general informed the Gauhati high court that the chief secretary-led probe panel will “find out who is at fault”.

“A panel headed by Assam chief secretary is investigating the incident. Appropriate action shall be taken even against the erring officers within 15 days,” the Gauhati high court was informed.

The Assam advocate general also stated that the state government will provide compensation to the affected people, “if it is to be given”, within a period of 15 days.

“Upon such assurance and in view of the fact that the State is now seized of the matter, it is expected that the State shall also take appropriate decision for compensating the persons affected by the illegal action of the officer. Report of the same shall be produced before this Court in this proceeding,” states the order issued by the Gauhati high court in Assam.