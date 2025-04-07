Guwahati: A senior official from the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) in Guwahati’s Satgaon has been apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of accepting a bribe, sources confirmed on Sunday.

The arrested official has been identified as Mrinmoy Ghosh, an Accounts Officer within the CDA. The arrest follows an investigation initiated by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Guwahati, as detailed in a First Information Report (FIR) registered on April 3, 2025.

According to the FIR, accessed by Northeast Now, the investigation was triggered by reliable information suggesting Ghosh was engaged in corrupt practices, demanding and accepting undue advantages from private contractors and vendors in exchange for the clearance and payment of official bills.

The FIR names three other individuals in connection with the case: Sabita Chamaria, the owner of M/s Shyam Sundar Ravi Prakash, M/s SN Distributor, and M/s Durga Motors; and Bikash Sarkar, an employee of Chamaria.

The FIR outlines a series of alleged interactions between Ghosh and Chamaria and her employee. It details instances of WhatsApp communication regarding the mode of bribe payment and an alleged cash delivery made by Sarkar to Ghosh outside his office on March 4, 2025.

Further communication on March 27 and April 2 allegedly involved inquiries about the status of bills and arrangements for a subsequent bribe delivery on April 3, 2025, near Ghosh’s office.

The CBI has registered a Regular Case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (formerly Indian Penal Code) related to criminal conspiracy, demand and acceptance of undue advantage, as well as sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), including those pertaining to bribery of public servants and by commercial organizations, and abetment of these offenses.

The investigation into the matter has been entrusted to J.S. Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, Guwahati. The FIR indicates that Ghosh is suspected of habitually engaging in such corrupt practices with various vendors and firms.