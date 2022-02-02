Are you looking for a teaching career in Assam? Here is a big opportunity for you as the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) of Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 9,354 teachers.

According to a report by Assam Career, there are 9,354 vacancies for Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher of UP Schools.

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online for the posts, and the last date for application is February 15, the Assam Career reported.

The interested Assam TET 2021 qualified candidates can apply afresh with revised Assam TET 2021 score cards along with other required documents on the website of the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) of Assam till midnight of February 15.

Assam Career reported that the Assam TET 2021 candidates must present only the new acknowledgement receipt for all purpose of the recruitment process.

The Assam Career report said the Directorate of Elementary Education has put up helpline numbers for people to apply for the post of teachers. Helpline numbers are: 8453395494, 8453395493, 8453395492 and 8453395491.

Aspiring candidates can also send emails at deerecruitment2021@gmail.com

Age Limit: A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

Age Relaxation: The Category-wise age relaxation for different categories are as mentioned below:

# Ex-Servicemen: 42 years

# OBC/ MOBC: 43 years

# SC/ST(P)/ST(H): 45 years

# Persons with Disability (PwD): 50 years

Small Family Norms: No person having more than two living children on or after 01/01/2021 from a single or multiple partners shall be eligible for appointment as per the Govt. policy on Small Family Norms .



Also read : Assam career: Online application deadline for Assam police Common Written Test extended