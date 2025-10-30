Guwahati: Scientists, conservationists, and forest officials in Assam are saying Rowmari–Donduwa wetland complex is a fit case for a Ramsar Site citing its exceptional biodiversity and critical ecological role in the Kaziranga–Orang landscape.

More than 60 participants—including researchers, educators, conservationists, and forest officials—took part in the deliberations on strengthening wetland protection and sustainable management at a one-day workshop on “Conservation of Wetlands of Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, Kaziranga Tiger Reserve” jointly organised by the Centre for Sustainable Development, Nowgong Girls’ College, and the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve (KTR).

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, underlined the ecological significance of Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuaries as buffer components of KTR and vital connectivity corridors for wildlife movement across the Kaziranga–Orang landscape. She urged researchers and students to contribute to a “scientific documentation drive” across the wetlands to build a robust conservation database.

A major highlight of the workshop was the presentation on the Rowmari–Donduwa Wetland Complex by Dr. Smarajit Ojah, Neeraj Bora of Nagaon University, and Chiranjib Bora of Gauhati University.

Their field research over the past two years recorded rare and globally threatened waterbird species, including the Knob-billed Duck (Sarkidiornis melanotos), Lesser Adjutant Stork (Leptoptilos javanicus), Black-necked Stork (Ephippiorhynchus asiaticus), Ferruginous Pochard (Aythya nyroca), and Common Pochard (Aythya ferina)—underscoring the site’s international ecological value.

Also Read: Assam: Veteran artiste Syed Sadulla beathes his last at 77

Adding weight to the proposal, Noirrita Priyadarshini, Research Scholar at Tezpur University, noted that the Rowmari–Donduwa Wetland Complex meets eight of the nine Ramsar criteria, strengthening its eligibility for designation as a Wetland of International Importance.

During the 6th Kaziranga Wetland Bird Census 2025, researchers recorded over 47,000 birds from 120 species at the Rowmari and Donduwa wetlands—numbers that surpass those of Deepor Beel, Assam’s only existing Ramsar site.

These findings, participants said, make the complex an “ideal candidate” for Ramsar recognition.

Dilwar Hussain of the Laokhowa–Burhachapori Wildlife Conservation Society presented a historical overview of the wetlands and called for urgent government intervention to secure Ramsar status, warning of growing ecological threats and habitat degradation.

A memorandum from the Assam Bird Monitoring Network was also submitted to the Field Director, Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, formally advocating for the Ramsar designation of Rowmari–Donduwa and enhanced conservation measures.

ABMN’s submission describes the wetland complex as a “candidate site for designation under the Ramsar Convention”, meeting multiple criteria that define wetlands of international importance.

“The Rowmari–Donduwa complex supported 54,961 waterbirds of 107 species during the latest census — a level of abundance and diversity substantially exceeding that of several recognised wetlands in the region.

For comparison, Deepor Beel, Assam’s only Ramsar site, recorded 17,623 waterbirds in the same period” the memorandum stated.

Experts at the workshop—including Dr. Nilutpal Mahanta (WE Foundation), Dr. Bhuban Chandra Chutia (Nowgong University), Dr. Pranab Jyoti Bora (WWF-India), and wildlife filmmaker Prasanta Kr. Bordoloi—called for a collaborative framework involving academic institutions, civil society, and the Forest Department to ensure sustained protection of the wetlands.

The Rowmari–Donduwa Wetland Complex, spanning around 3 sq km, forms an interconnected floodplain-marsh system that supports crucial avifaunal diversity and provides ecosystem services such as flood control and groundwater recharge.

Concluding the workshop, Rajib Hazarika, DFO of Nagaon Wildlife Division, pledged continued collaboration with academic institutions to protect the wetlands, while Dr. Kulen Ch. Das, Principal of Nowgong Girls’ College, lauded the proactive role of students and researchers in conservation efforts.

With Assam home to over 3,000 wetlands but only one Ramsar site, the experts’ appeal for recognizing Rowmari–Donduwa under the Ramsar framework marks a significant step toward strengthening the state’s wetland conservation network.

“If the Rowmari–Donduwa Wetland Complex is granted Ramsar status, it will not only honour Assam’s natural heritage but also secure a globally recognised protection mechanism for its future,” said one participant.