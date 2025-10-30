Dibrugarh: Veteran artiste Syed Sadulla, a legendary figure in Assamese music and culture, passed away on Thursday morning at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He was 77. The multifaceted singer, lyricist, composer, and former radio announcer had been battling a serious blood-related disorder and was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

He remained in a critical condition until his demise at 10.30 AM.

Born on February 1, 1948, in Dibrugarh district, Sadulla was renowned for his rich baritone voice.

His distinguished career included being the first English news reader for All India Radio in Dibrugarh.

He was also the familiar voice behind hundreds of radio and television shows and a key member of the popular yesteryears band, The Quivers.

Over the decades, his soulful voice, poignant lyrics, and melodious compositions touched countless hearts, cementing his legacy across generations. In recognition of his immense contribution, the Sadin-Pratidin Group had recently honoured him with the prestigious Achiever Music Award.

Medical sources at GMCH confirmed the artiste had been diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL), which was accompanied by severe respiratory complications.

As his condition worsened, he was placed on ventilator support.

His passing marks the end of an era, leaving the music fraternity and countless admirers across Assam in mourning.

Syed Sadulla’s legacy, however, will continue to resonate through his vast and cherished body of work.