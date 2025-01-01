Assam: Cachar Police seize heroin in Jirighat on New Year's Eve

Guwahati: On New Year’s Eve, Assam’s Cachar Police continued its relentless crackdown on drug trafficking with a significant seizure in Jirighat.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted an autorickshaw on the Silchar-Imphal road near Haokip Punji and uncovered 153 grams of heroin.

The suspected drug trafficker, identified as Lalmonsom Vaiphei from Saimar Amur Punji village in Jirighat, was arrested during the operation.

The drugs were concealed in 13 soap cases found in the autorickshaw, bearing registration number AS11CC 9149.

The arrest was made in the presence of two witnesses, underscoring the transparency of the operation.

This decisive action by the Cachar Police highlights their commitment to curbing the drug menace in the region. Further investigations are underway to trace the network linked to the seized contraband.