Pathsala: The police in Pathsala arrested a research scholar from the Assamese Department of Bhattadev University, Bajali, following serious allegations of sexual harassment made by a female student.

As per report, The accused, identified as Lakhyajyoti Das, has reportedly faced multiple past allegations of misconduct, with complaints previously lodged against him for inappropriate behavior towards female students in the department.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources indicate that when a female student, accompanied by other university students, confronted Das regarding the accusations, he allegedly admitted to the incidents.

Following the complaint, Bajali Police detained him.

The victim has formally lodged an FIR at the station, initiating legal proceedings against the accused.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!