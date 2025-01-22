Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant in a ASTEC funded R&D project entitled “Synthesis of Bio-Waste Derived Bi-Functional Solid Catalysts for One-Pot Esterification and Transesterification of Non-Edible Oils: Process Optimization Using Response Surface Methodology and Kinetic Study” under the guidance of Dr. Bishwajit Changmai, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry. The post is purely temporary and has the tenure of only three years. Bhattadev University, Bajali, is the realization of a dream of the people of greater Bajali Sub-Division. The university came into being on 24th of June, 2019 after the first Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Birinchi Kr. Das took office. The University got upgradation from the erstwhile Bajali College. The college had a glorious history of more than six decades and widely recognizable as one of the prominent educational institutions of the state of Assam. The University came into being under Bhattadev University Act, 2017 to which the Governor of Assam gave his assent on 16 October 2017. It got its name after an illustrious son of Assam Baikunthanath Bhagavat Bhattacharya popularly known as Bhattadev. Bhattadev is known as the father of Assamese prose. Bhattadev’s erudition in Sanskrit grammar and literature, and his command over the Shrimadbhagavata purana got him the title of Bhagavat Bhattacharya.

Name of post : Research Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry with at least 60% marks

Also Read : 10 eyebrow raising facts of Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor’s luxurious wedding venue

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Fellowship : Rs. 10,000/- per month

How to apply :

Applicants should send an application/biodata giving details of educational qualifications (10th standard onwards), experience, contact address, phone no, e-mail and scanned copies of relevant documents in support of educational qualifications as a single PDF file

They should send it to the Principal Investigator via e-mail: [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 28th January 2025

Shortlisted candidates will get information for interview through e-mail.

Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview.

The candidates must bring original certificates/testimonials at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here