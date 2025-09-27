Guwahati: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), led by Hagrama Mohilary, staged a remarkable political comeback in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, securing 28 of the 40 seats and decisively defeating its rivals.

Political analysts said the election outcome was driven by local concerns, including fears over land loss, unemployment, and pressing community issues.

“The fear of losing land, rising unemployment, and unresolved local issues became the turning point in this election,” said an expert.

The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which had governed the BTC for the past five years, managed just 7 seats, while its alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won only 5, signaling strong voter rejection of the incumbent administration.

The victory not only returns the BPF to power in the 40-seat council but also marks the triumphant return of its charismatic leader Hagrama Mohilary after five years out of office. Mohilary, whose previous tenure from 2005 to 2020 was synonymous with assertive Bodo self-rule, leveraged widespread community nostalgia and aspirations for autonomy to engineer this resurgence.

Voters across key Bodo districts including Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri embraced Mohilary’s leadership as a safeguard against external interference. The results, declared late Friday, exceeded the BPF’s own predictions of 25 seats, reflecting a mandate deeply rooted in identity and self-determination.

The UPPL-BJP alliance, which had captured power in 2020 amid BPF internal divisions, failed to convince voters with its development-focused agenda. Critics accused the outgoing government of “outsourcing power,” giving state and central authorities undue influence over local affairs.

Controversial land allocations for corporate projects further fueled anxieties over demographic shifts and the erosion of indigenous rights, with the BPF campaign slogan, “Bodoland isn’t for sale,” striking a chord with voters.

Political analysts said Bodo voters prioritized cultural preservation over infrastructure promises. The BPF’s campaign focused on dignity, autonomy, and protection of land rights—issues that resonated strongly among the electorate. Post-victory, Mohilary declared, “We’ve reclaimed our pride,” and vowed to strengthen BTC’s autonomy under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The party also promised to enhance community representation and ensure strict safeguards for Bodo land and agreements.

In contrast, UPPL chief Pramod Boro’s strategy of aligning closely with the BJP-led state government alienated core voters, who saw such alliances as compromising Bodo identity for political expediency.

The BPF’s decisive win could reshape Assam’s coalition politics and prompt a strategic reassessment by the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, particularly in western Assam, where tribal votes are crucial.

Observers note that the verdict reflects a broader trend in India’s tribal regions, where local empowerment and protection of cultural identity often outweigh national narratives.