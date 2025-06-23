Assam Career 2025 Education Department Bodoland Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Education Department Bodoland Assam in 2025.

The Department of Education, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Kokrajhar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher of UP Schools and Assistant Teacher of LP Schools in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary School

Essential Qualification & Experience :

Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)

Graduate from the UGC recognized University

And

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education

And

Assam TET or Central TET or BTC TET for Upper Primary School

Non-Essential Qualification :

1. NCC Certificate – 5 marks for “?” Certificate and 3 marks for “B” Certificate

Or

2. 5 Marks for participation/ achievement in recognized sports at National Level or beyond representing State or Nation.

Or

3. 5 Marks for participation/ achievement in recognized Fine Arts and Cultural Activities representing State at National Level or Beyond representing State or Nation (Organised by recognized institutions)

Name of post : Science Teacher for Upper Primary School

Essential Qualification & Experience :

Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)

B. Sc. from the UGC recognized University

And

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education

And

Assam TET or Central TET for Upper Primary School

Non-Essential Qualification :

1. NCC Certificate 5 marks for “C” Certificate and 3 marks for “?” Certificate

Or

2. 5 Marks for participation/ achievement in recognized sports at National Level or beyond representing State or Nation.

Or

3. 5 Marks for participation/ achievement in recognized Fine Arts and Cultural Activities representing State at National Level or Beyond representing State or Nation (Organised by recognized institutions)

Name of post : Hindi Teacher for Upper Primary School

Essential Qualification & Experience :

Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)

Graduate with Hindi as one of the subjects from the UGC recognized University

And

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education

And

Assam TET or Central TET for Upper Primary School

Non-Essential Qualification :

1. NCC Certificate – 5 marks for “C Certificate and 3 marks for “B” Certificate

Or

2. 5 Marks for participation/ achievement in recognized sports at National Level or beyond representing State or Nation.

Or

3. 5 Marks for participation/ achievement in recognized Fine Arts and Cultural Activities representing State at National Level or Beyond representing State or Nation (Organised by recognized institutions)

Name of post : Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary School

Essential Qualification & Experience :

Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks

And

Graduation or 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

And

Assam TET or Central TET or BTC TET for Lower Primary

Non-Essential Qualification :

1. NCC Certificate – 5 marks for “C” Certificate and 3 marks for “B” Certificate

Or

2. 5 marks for participation/ achievement in recognized sports at National Level or beyond representing State or Nation.

Or

3. 5 marks for participation/ achievement in recognized Fine Arts and Cultural Activities representing State at National Level or Beyond representing State or Nation (organized by

recognized institutions).

How to apply :

The eligible candidates shall apply online in the official website of Director of Education, BTC i.e. https://education.bodoland.gov.in up to 10.00 P.M. of 03-07-2025

