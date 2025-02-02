Assam: BPF Vice President Kampa Borgoyari resigns from party

Guwahati: Kampa Borgoyari, vice president of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and former Deputy Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), has officially resigned from the party, submitting his resignation on January 2.

In his letter to BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, Borgoyari cited his inability to actively participate in party activities as the reason for his departure.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: BPF to contest Lok Sabha polls independently

However, he did not elaborate further on the specific causes behind his decision. “I hereby tender my resignation from the vice presidency as well as the primary membership of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF),” he wrote, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people for the past twenty years in various roles. He also conveyed confidence in the party’s future growth under Mohilary’s leadership.

Also Read: Assam govt carries out reshuffle of IFS officers

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Borgoyari’s sudden exit has ignited speculation about a possible political realignment, with rumors suggesting he may join the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). However, no official confirmation has been made regarding his next political move.

His resignation marks a significant development in Bodoland’s political landscape, as Borgoyari was a prominent figure within the BPF and held key roles over the years.