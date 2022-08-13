Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released a book titled “Moran Janagosthir Buranji” in Guwahati on Saturday.

The book was published by Dibrugarh University and the Assam Moran Sabha.

While releasing the book, Chief Minister Sarma said that the history of Assam is associated with the culture and traditional life of the ethnic communities.

He appreciated the initiative of Dibrugarh University and Assam Moran Sabha to publish this book that highlights the history, traditions, culture and political history of the Moran people.

He also recalled the contributions of Bodousa who established the Moran Kingdom. He also said that when Chaolung Syukapha entered this land, he met Moran and Borahi communities and during that time they lived in a cordial relationship.

The rule of the Morans is a colourful chapter in the history of Assam, he said.

He said that the diversity and vibrancy of Assam and the north-eastern states lies in the bond of unity among the tribal tradition and customs and communities.

“The Assam government has been working for uplifting all tribal communities as well as the people of Assam. Various steps have been taken to preserve and develop their tradition, culture, customs and literature. For that purpose government of Assam has created the department of Indigenous and Tribal Faiths and Culture,” Sarma added.

Professor of Dibrugarh University and editor of “Moran Janagosthir Buranji” Nirode Baruah also spoke in the meeting.