Bokajan: Ruling BJP on Sunday registered a massive victory in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam.

Till 9 pm, the BJP has won 23 of the 26 seats. The party is leading in the remaining three seats.

The Congress, which ruled the region from 2001 to 2015, has not got a single seat so far.

The BJP has scripted a record by bagging all 26 seats in KAAC since its creation in 1952.

In 1986, the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) won 22 seats and emerged as the single largest majority in the council.

Thereafter, in 2017, the BJP won 24 seats in its maiden poll foray into Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and broke the previous record of the ASDC.

However, this time the BJP is set to conquer all 26 seats in KAAC and form an opposition-less council of 26 elected members shall remain a mandate to remember for decades.

The massive victory of BJP in KAAC was celebrated in full zest by the party workers across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Party workers busted crackers and celebrated after the poll results were declared on Sunday.

The general election of KAAC was held on June 8 and a voter turnout of 77.96% was recorded on the day of polling.

The counting of ballot papers, which started on Sunday indicated a neck to neck fight during the early trends but suddenly took an abrupt turn in favor of BJP as the counting progressed to an advanced phase.

The BJP, which has been ruling in Assam as well as KAAC since 2016, has an advantage over the other political parties in terms of resources, organisational strength and reach out.

The voters in Karbi Anglong also tend to vote in favour of the party in power in the state which gives the BJP a definite edge over the other political parties in the region.

In the run-up to the KAAC polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and BJP’s top brass have led an aggressive campaign in the region, holding at least 19 rallies covering all 26 constituencies of the council in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.