GUWAHATI: Officials and personnel of the Bhangaghar police station at Guwahati in Assam have arrested at least three persons in connection with an ATM fraud case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Saijuddin Asmod, Rahmat Ali and Moon Ali.

The trio of criminals were arrested on Tuesday night by the officials of the Bhangaghar police station at Guwahati in Assam.

“SOG EGPD along with a team from Bhangagarh PS cracked a case of ATM swappers and arrested three criminals – Saijuddin Asmod, Rahmat Ali and Moon Ali last night. They used the ATM cards to shop and withdraw money,” informed Guwahati police in Assam.

The Guwahati police also stated that the trio recently looted a man from Maharashtra by lacing his drink with sedatives.

Also read: Assam: 13 exotic animals rescued in Cachar near Mizoram border

“Earlier the criminals offered a person from Maharashtra, a drink laced with sedatives and stole his money, 2 ATM cards, which they used to withdraw money and other valuables,” the Guwahati police said.

It added: “Many incriminating items were recovered from their possession.”

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.