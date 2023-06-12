GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked officials of the state government to be ready to tackle floods.

This direction from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma followed the onset of the monsoon season in the state.

Notably, the monsoon season arrived across Northeast, including Assam, during the weekend, with heavy rainfall witnessed across the region.

On Sunday (June 11), the Assam CM held a meeting with officials of the state government, including DCs, NHAI, NDRF and SDRF.

The Assam chief minister asked the officials to be ready to tackle with any eventuality evolving out of floods in the state.

He also directed prepositioning personnel of the NDRF and the SDRF in the vulnerable areas of the state.

He also asked the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to activate an early warning system to warn people about potential threats of flood.

The CM also reviewed the preparedness of medical teams, including the availability of medicine stock, to meet any emergency.