Guwahati: An inmate of Barpeta District Jail in lower Assam was found dead inside the jail premises on Friday, police said.

According to a police official, the deceased, identified as Omar Ali of Alopati Char in Barpeta district, had been lodged in jail since 2015 in a murder case.

Around 9 pm last night when the jail staff was taking a count of the inmates, they noticed that one of them was missing. They started searching for him and finally found him dead.

The Body has been sent to Barpeta Medical College Hospital (BMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Barpeta police has registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is underway, said an official.