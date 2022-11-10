BARPETA: The police in Assam have arrested at least five persons, including a college principal, in connection with a scholarship scam.

According to police, principal and staff of a few college in Barpeta district of Assam are involved in the scholarship scam.

The police in Assam have arrested the principal of Barpeta Bongaigaon (BB) College – Manik Ali.

Moreover, the BB College’s junior assistant Abul Bashar and junior assistants of colleges in Baniyarapara – Sajidul Islam, Khabiruddin and Salim Malik were also arrested.

Earlier on November 2, the police in Assam arrested two persons identified as Jeherul Islam and Habibur Rahman for allegedly siphoning money in the name of Ishan Uday Scholarship.

A multi-crore scam was unearthed by the police in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts of Assam recently.

Notably, a scam took place in few colleges in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts of Assam, where crores of rupees in the name of Ishan Uday Scholarship, was allegedly siphoned.

The Ishan Uday Scholarship is being granted by the union government to meritorious students from minority communities.