Guwahati: The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held from February 5 to February 28, marking a crucial period for the state’s financial roadmap and policy direction.

The Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat has released the official agenda, outlining a packed schedule of discussions, presentations, and debates on key issues.

The session kicks off on February 5 with the Governor’s Address, setting the tone for the legislative proceedings. This is followed by tributes to deceased members and a Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s speech.

The Speaker will then announce the agenda for the session, including the constitution of committees and the introduction of government bills.

February 6 and 7 will see questioning sessions and further discussion on the Motion of Thanks. On February 8, the focus shifts to the budget, with questions, voting on supplementary demands for grants, and the presentation of the Assam Appropriation Bill.

The following week delves deeper into the budget, with February 12 dedicated to questions and the presentation of the Annual Report of the Government of Assam. The Financial Pro-Statement (Prospective Budget) is unveiled on February 13, followed by two days of general discussion on the budget.

From February 15 to 20, departmental discussions take center stage, with each department facing scrutiny and questions from legislators. This is followed by a brief recess for committee meetings before resuming questioning and voting on demands for grants on February 21 and 22.

The final week of the session is packed with further deliberations, consideration and passage of bills, and non-government members’ agenda, including questions, member’s time, and resolutions.

The session concludes on February 28 with questions, consideration of government bills, and adjournment of the House indefinitely.