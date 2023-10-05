GUWAHATI : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Thursday revealed that the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains 2022 are expected to be declared in the last part of October.

Meanwhile, the interview rounds of APSC CCE 2022 are scheduled to be conducted from the first part of November.

The APSC conducted the CCE (Mains) 2022 across different parts of the state from July 8 to July 10.

A total of 8,815 appeared in the CCE (Main) consisting of six papers.

The CCE, 2022 is significant considering the participation of record numbers of candidates in both Preliminary and Main and that for the first time this examination was held for a huge numbers of 913 posts compared to earlier CCEs that included 27 cadres/services out of which 15 services have been newly incorporated viz., Assam Urban Administrative Service, Assam Financial Service, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Administrative Officer, amongst other.

The Commission also revealed that the Preliminary Examination to the next CCE is likely to be held in the last part of March, 2024.

The CCE exams comprises of three stages- Preliminary, Mains and Interview.

Candidates need to qualify each stage of the exam to be eligible to appear for the next round.

A large number of candidates of Assam appear for APSC CCE exam every year as it provides them with an opportunity to serve as eminent officers in the state government with good salary packages.