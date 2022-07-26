DIBRUGARH: The women wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said the culprits who were responsible for the accident of tea garden worker Maina Nayak at Leptakatta tea factory in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh should be arrested.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh on Monday, Anamika Das, state convener of Mahila Shakti, the women wing of APP, said, “Those who are responsible for the accident of 24-year-old tea worker Maina Nayak should be immediately booked. We demand the government to take necessary steps to find out the culprits who were responsible for the accident of Maina Nayak.”.

“Mere offering compensation to Maina Nayak is not enough. We want those who are responsible for the accident of Maina Nayak should be arrested. If the management of the Leptakatta tea estate was responsible for her accident then they should be immediately arrested. We want a thorough investigation into the matter to find out the truth,” Das said.

She added, “Due to lapse on the part of Leptakatta tea estate management the incident happened. Now, the girl has been battling her life. The management has violated the safety norms. There is a big question mark about how a woman gets entry at CTC for work. The garden management had violated all the rules and because of that, the accident happened. We demand the government to take up the matter seriously and a proper investigation should be done to bring out the truth.”

On July 19, Maina Nayak was seriously injured while working at CTC (cut, tear, curl) machine of the bought leaf factory of Leptakatta tea garden.

Maina was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) but later she was shifted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). She is undergoing treatment at GMCH and the government has been planning to shift her to Delhi AIMS for better treatment.