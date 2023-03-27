DIBRUGARH: Another pro-Khalistani supporter was brought to Dibrugarh jail on Monday.

With this, a total of eight such supporters have now been lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

As per reports, the supporter has been identified as Varinder Singh.

The police have invoked the NSA against him.

According to reports, Fauji, a retired army constable, was the bodyguard of Amritpal.

He had his arms licence issued from Jammu and Kashmir which was cancelled following the Ajnala clash on February 23.

Singh was among the 10 gunmen who accompanied Amritpal all the time.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police is continuing its crusade against ‘Waris Punjab De’.

The police are also frantically hunting for its chief Amritpal Singh who is on the run.

Earlier, seven pro-Khalistani supporters were brought to Dibrugarh in phases.

These also include Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh who had earlier surrendered in Punjab.

They were flown in to Dibrugarh or brought by road from Guwahati by team of Punjab Police and escorted by Assam Police personnel.

All the pro-Khalistani supporters are lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The jail premise has become a well-guarded fortess with multi-layered security put in place.