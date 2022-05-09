Union home minister Amit Shah, on Monday, reviewed the situation along the India-Bangladesh border at Mankachar in Assam.

Home minister Amit Shah, who was accompanied by senior BSF officials, reviewed the border situation from an observation post.

The union home minister also interacted with the locals of the area during his tour of the India-Bangladesh border in Mankachar in Assam.

A flag march was conducted by the personnel of BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) during the home minister’s boeder visit in Assam.

Union home minister Amit Shah is on a two-day tour of Assam, during which he is slated to attend a slew of programmes.

Amit Shah is scheduled to end his Assam tour and return to New Delhi on Tuesday evening.