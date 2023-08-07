GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha MP Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) from Assam will never be a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a platform of united opposition in the country.

This was stated by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh while briefing the media in New Delhi on Sunday (August 06).

“AIUDF will never be part of INDIA,” Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh said.

Singh also said a meeting of the 12 opposition parties will be held in New Delhi on August 8, in which Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders will attend.

Putting an end to all speculations, Singh also said that there will be no change of leadership in the Assam Congress and the AICC has full faith and confidence in Bhupen Kumar Borah.

“AICC has full confidence in Bhupen Borah and Assam Congress will continue to function under his leadership,” Singh said.

He also cautioned the public against the rumour of a possible change in Assam Congress president.

AIUDF was an alliance partner of the Congress-led eight-party Mahajot formed before the 2021 Assam assembly elections.

However, on September 2, 2021, the Congress broke its alliance with the AIUDF, accusing its leaders of becoming soft towards the BJP.