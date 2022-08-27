North Lakhimpur: Various organizations representing Assam’s Ahom community on Saturday alleged a conspiracy being hatched by a third party in the case of North Lakhimpur College Principal Dr. Biman Chetia’s purported ‘obscene’ Facebook chat.

Addressing a press conference at North Lakhimpur Press Club, the Ahom Sabha, All Assam Tai Ahom Students Union, Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Furalung Sangha and Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad alleged a third party with their vested interest hatched a conspiracy against the Principal.

The leaders of the organisations demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the case including the identity of the woman in the leaked social media chat of the Principal.

The Ahom bodies also slammed organizations like AASU and others for being biased in reacting to the case.

The leaders alleged that Principal Dr. Biman Chetia had been constantly troubled by a group of vested interests questioning his academic credentials.

Reacting to the recent developments over the viral social media posts of the Principal, the leaders of these Ahom bodies said that the Ahom community had been victimized politically in the state and was presently victimized intellectually.

They also warned that if Ahoms were continuously harassed this way the community would be forced to leave the Assamese fold.

They also said Ahoms were peace-loving people but they had been always targeted and used time to time and warned of dire consequences if the case of Dr Biman Chetia proves to be false.